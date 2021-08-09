Posted: Aug 09, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

With COVID-19 numbers rising across the county, the Board of Osage County Commissioners have stressed to elected officials that if they feel the need to alter the way in which they conduct business with the public than they are welcome to do so. The Assessor's Office, in ccordination with the Treasurer's Office and County Clerk made that move late Friday afternoon, but things were poorly communicated, as District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains.

County Clerk Robin Slack tells the Board why they took action so quickly and says they are in a difficult situation with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane said the Assessor's Office did a poor job in closing their office, as she says there was no plan in place.