Posted: Aug 10, 2021 3:16 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 3:18 AM

Tom Davis

Tri-County Tech in Bartlesville is ranked #7 on Fortune's best small/medium places to work list.

Tri-County Tech stated in a Facebook post that "Our educator's dedication to the Tri County Way, and belief in our life-changing learning helped us reach this historic achievement.

