Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:20 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 7:20 AM

Ty Loftis/Tom Davis

Pawhuska Public Schools starts the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021.

Pawhuska Public Schools recently released its plan and while you can view the entire plan on the school’s website, here are a few of the COVID-19 precautions Superintendent David Cash wanted to highlight:

Students and staff members will not be required to wear a face covering on campus, but the school encourages those who have not yet been vaccinated to wear one to protect themselves and others. With that being said, everyone riding a bus will still be required to wear a mask at all times, this based on federal requirements.

Those who are vaccinated, but have been exposed to COVID-19 won’t have to quarantine at home as long as they are symptom free. Cleaning crews will continue to sanitize school facilities and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Social distancing guidelines of three feet will also be encouraged where possible.

Junior and senior high students are having the option of doing virtual learning or a blended schedule. From the beginning, Cash said this was by no means an ideal situation to be in, but he said the school had a chance to learn a lot.

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.