Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:29 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

Nowata Public Schools start the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

High school students are reminded that they can can pick up their schedules and chromebooks on Tuesday, August 17th from 5:30 pm until 7 pm.

The schools are asking for a $25 dollar usage fee.

To pick up your chromebook without the usage fee, you will need to see Mr. Williams. If you did not turn yours in last year, you will not be issued a new one. Please bring the one you have and they will issue it to you again.