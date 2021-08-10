Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 10:23 AM

Max Gross

The state will be conducting a controlled in Copan on Tuesday afternoon. The Copan Fire Department posted on Facebook that a prescribed burn will be ongoing near County Road 3940 and County Road 300 on the west side of Copan Lake. Citizens are asked to not report the fire if it is seen. A similar controlled burn took place last week on the north side of the lake.