With school starting on Thursday, Bartlesville Public Schools has been elevated to the red alert level when dealing with COVID-19. Executive Director of Technology and Communications, Granger Meador explains what that means.

Seating capacity at indoor and outdoor events has also been instituted as a result as the rise to the red alert level. Meador says the school has been at the red alert level since August 1st, but they hadn't sent out an alert until Tuesday.

Meador says for more information, you can visit bpslearn.com.

Again masks are only being recommended on school grounds and not required.