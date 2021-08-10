Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:35 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 11:35 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority was able to secure grant money for new apartments in the city.

The Bartlesville City Council approved the Housing and Urban Development grant from the federal government. The grant will allow for construction for seven apartments at S. Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.

The money comes from a Hope Grant, Community Development Director Lisa Beeman talks about the city qualifying.

The full cost of the project will be 1.2 million dollars. About half the apartments will be set aside for those that make low-to-median income for a family of four.