Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:39 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 11:39 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The polls will close at 7:00 this evening, as voters are still eligible to vote in Tuesday's Bartlesville Public Schools bone issue vote.

Voters have been asked to consider a 28.5 million dollar proposal. The upgrades look to expand on facilities and technology. The questions need 60-percent approval to pass.

Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology at Bartlesville Public schools says there are two questions on the ballot, and one to do with transportation has the attention of the band program.

All the info on the bond issue can be found at BruinBond.com. We will have coverage from the watch party at BHS tonight on our website at BartlesvilleRadio.com.