Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 2:03 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that it will be observing a zero tolerance policy with traffic violations. The announcement was made in anticipation of the new school year beginning this week.

The BPD will be writing citations for several different offenses that could occur near the school or children. Those citations would include: speeding in a school zone, not stopping for a school bus, failing to stop or yield from a school parking lot as well as other traffic offenses that could occur near a school zone.

Protecting the children of this community is a top priority according to the post. You can the non-emergency line at 918-338-4001 anytime to report traffic violations.