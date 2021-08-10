Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 2:30 PM

Max Gross

Washington County district No. 1 commissioner Mitch Antle gave an update on some of the roads in his district during Monday’s commissioners meeting. Antle said he is trying to repair an asphalt reclaimer machine to do some necessary repairs on road on West 300 Road near Copan. He said it may be necessary to borrow one from a different district. Antle also said that some large scale drainage projects could be coming in the fall…9921W

Antle further said that many standard things are going on around his district like building horns and mowing.