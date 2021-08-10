Posted: Aug 10, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Chief of Staff at the Pawhuska Hospital, Cameron Rumsey recently spoke to Pawhuska School Board members about what he thought of where the State stood regarding the fight against COVID-19 and how things are at the local level as well. He says heading into the school year, cases are definitely on the rise.

Rumsey goes on to talk about what the added pressure on hospitals means for the general public.

Nurse Practitioner Heather Arrington said she is seeing a shift in the sort of people she is treating for COVID-19.

Rumsey says he is unsure if the pediatric cases will remain mild or turn more severe. He says it will take more cases to see what may come of it.