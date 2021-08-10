Posted: Aug 10, 2021 4:46 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 7:19 PM

Voters approved the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Issue on Tuesday, according to official voting tallies from the Oklahoma Election Board. The community showed support for several facilities and technology upgrades for the district. The separate transportation bond passed as well.

The first bond passed with 76% of voters saying ‘yes’. The second part of the bond issue also passed with 77% ‘yes’ votes. Early voting saw 84% of voters approve each measure of the bond issue. BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley had this message for those who supported the bond issue.

The bond is a $28.5 million encumbrance that will not raise taxes for Bartlesville residents.

One of the biggest pieces of the bond will be the new Agriculture building. After launching the program in 2019 BPS has seen interest in the program skyrocket. This new facility will be constructed just off the southeast corner of the Bartlesville High School campus out of the floodplain.

