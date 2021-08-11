News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 3:10 PM
Pawhuska Schools Gets Grant Helping Library
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska Public Schools is working to get a $500,000 grant that would last over five years and benefit the library. It would help the junior high and middle school library especially with something you wouldn't think a school would be promoting. Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore explains.
The school recently learned it received a grant allowing elementary school students to particapate in a ballet in partnership with the Dance Maker Academy. Moore is currently working with the Oklahoma Arts Council to get a grant to get after school drama classes. This would also be in partnership with the Dance Maker Academy.
