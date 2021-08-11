Posted: Aug 11, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 3:21 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Public Schools bond issue was passed with roughly 77% of voters giving their approval of the technology, facilities and transportation upgrades for the district. However, there was some opposition to the measure. A small smattering of signs against the measure were present throughout the city. BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he had concerns that there would be opposition to the measure.

There was just one Washington County precinct in the Oak Park area that had a majority of votes against the proposed measures. All other precincts supported the measures and ultimately helped them pass.