Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:06 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 8:07 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces the opening of the Tulsa megacenter. This megacenter and the Oklahoma City one were developed in partnership with Governor Kevin Stitt's office, the Oklahoma legislature and the Department of Public Safety to meet the driver license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

The Tulsa megacenter is operating from August 16 - January 7 and is located at the Kensington Business Center at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190. The Oklahoma City megacenter is operating from July 26 - December 10 and is located at 1000 N.E. 10th (the old Health Department building.) Both locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Both locations are operating on a walk-in basis only.

Both megacenters are offering renewal and replacement services. This includes renewals and replacements of both Class D and commercial driver licenses and identification cards (both REAL ID and non-REAL ID compliant.) Customers can also receive a first-time REAL ID provided they already have a current Oklahoma license or valid Oklahoma ID.

Several other services have been added as well including out-of-state transfers, some learner permits and original identification cards.

Anyone who has moved to Oklahoma from another state and needs to get an Oklahoma driver license or identification card can now visit the megacenter for this service. The megacenter can now also issue learner permits, provided the customer has completed driver's education and has a certificate of completion or has taken the written (knowledge) test and passed at an Oklahoma Career Tech and has the required documentation. And the megacenter will also be able to issue first-time Oklahoma identification cards. Customers needing a first-time driver license will still have to visit a DPS location.

Original driver license issuance, drive tests and reinstatements will not be offered at the megacenter. These customers must visit a DPS location.

For complete information on the megacenters and the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID, please visit realid.ok.gov.