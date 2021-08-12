Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 12, 2021

BPD Confirms Bartlesville Resident Returns Home Safely

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department can confirm that a 17-year old Bartlesville resident, who had been missing since July 12th has safely returned home. Warren Morrow with the Bartlesville Police Department can confirm Evan Lino has returned home, as his aunt went to Maine to pick Lino up.

 

Lino utiltized a long-haul trucker to get to Portland, Maine and upon arriving at a youth shelter, Portland, Maine police contacted Bartlesville Police at which time the aunt went to get Lino.

 


