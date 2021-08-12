News
Schools
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 2:18 PM
McCauley: First Day at Bartlesville Public Schools Goes Smoothly
Tom Davis
Thursday marked the first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Bartlesville public schools.
Most students were happy to be back with some starting the year as first time students and others beginning a new journey at different school.
Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio, "It was a pretty smooth start. The morning dropoff takes a little time the first time, but other than that it has gone pretty well."
The school district begins the year under the Red Alert for COVID-19 mitigations due to the high number of cases locally. Governor Stitt issued an Eecutive Order over the summer that forbids mask mandates in schools. Bartlesville Public Schools are highly recommending face coverings, but they are not mandatory.
McCauley says as far as the protocols for this stage, "So far, so good. We're gonna continue to manage it."
Photos at Wayside School courtesy of Kevin Potter
« Back to News