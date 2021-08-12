Posted: Aug 12, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 2:34 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a kidnapping charge. Erin Crawford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing two felony counts.

According to an affidavit, on May 7 Bartlesville Police officers were called to 5100 Lynn Road in Bartlesville. A female victim stated she had been in a dating relationship with Crawford that had turned volatile. The couple went to Walmart and the victim tried to leave but ultimately went back to Crawford’s residence because she had nowhere else to go.

She claims that Crawford locked her in the garage and began hitting her with a baseball bat and with his fists as well. The victim stated the assault lasted at least 90 minutes until she was knocked unconscious. She later woke up in a bedroom of the residence. A family member came to check on the victim and she was able to leave the defendant’s residence.

Crawford has several previous convictions in Washington County including charges for forgery, drugs and domestic abuse.