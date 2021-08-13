Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

It is not often that a local business hits the century mark is serving the community, but when one does--it is cause for a celebration!

Benjamin Funeral Service is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with celebration on Saturday, August 14, from 11 am to 7pm at 114.W. Cherokee in Nowata with a car show, corn hole tournament, craft booths and a concert with The Jaguars to top off the festivites.

There will even be a flyover with the Tulsa Warbirds around 11am on Saturday.

Real Country 104.9 KRIG will broadcast live from the event beginning at 10am.

Events

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Registration Car Show, Corn Hole Tournament, Craft Booths

In front of Benjamin Funeral Service

11 a.m. Presentation of Colors American Legion Post 101 Nowata, OK

Prayer – Wendell Abbott, First Church of God Nowata

National Anthem – Mary Hewitt

Fly Over – Tulsa Warbirds

Ribbon Cutting with Chamber of Commerce And Mayor Robinson

Car Show

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Turkey legs and corn on the cob, west side of Funeral Home

12 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament Begins

2:30 p.m. cake and ice cream cups

4 p.m. Awards for car show and corn hole tournament -- Address by State Senator Julie Daniels--

Jack Adams – History of Funeral Home

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Ribeye steak sandwiches

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Jaguars Concert