Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Benjamin Funeral Service 100 Year Anniversary Celebration This Saturday
It is not often that a local business hits the century mark is serving the community, but when one does--it is cause for a celebration!
Benjamin Funeral Service is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with celebration on Saturday, August 14, from 11 am to 7pm at 114.W. Cherokee in Nowata with a car show, corn hole tournament, craft booths and a concert with The Jaguars to top off the festivites.
There will even be a flyover with the Tulsa Warbirds around 11am on Saturday.
Real Country 104.9 KRIG will broadcast live from the event beginning at 10am.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Registration Car Show, Corn Hole Tournament, Craft Booths
In front of Benjamin Funeral Service
11 a.m. Presentation of Colors American Legion Post 101 Nowata, OK
Prayer – Wendell Abbott, First Church of God Nowata
National Anthem – Mary Hewitt
Fly Over – Tulsa Warbirds
Ribbon Cutting with Chamber of Commerce And Mayor Robinson
Car Show
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Turkey legs and corn on the cob, west side of Funeral Home
12 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament Begins
2:30 p.m. cake and ice cream cups
4 p.m. Awards for car show and corn hole tournament -- Address by State Senator Julie Daniels--
Jack Adams – History of Funeral Home
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Ribeye steak sandwiches
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Jaguars Concert
