Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man previously convicted of sexual battery was arrested after failing to register a sex offender. Franklin Hughes Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, Hughes was released from prison in March 2021. He had notified law enforcement that he was living in a motel. Officers tried to reach Hughes at the motel but could not locate him. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

The defendant was convicted of two counts of sexual battery for making inappropriate sexual contact with two individuals while working as caretaker. Hughes also has two previous convictions for failing to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $30,000.