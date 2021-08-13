Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

In the last 60 days, Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes has been forced to send out around 40 public nuisance letters, mostly dealing with tall grass. He says most people have complied with the letters and fixed their property up. Hughes talks about another problem they face when people do mow their yards, though.

Hughes went on to say that a lot of the lake lots are being transferred to new owners and he explained what he has been doing throughout that process.

Hughes added that demolition work on abandoned houses continues across town.