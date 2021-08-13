Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Career Tech recently celebrated its 54th annual conference and a familiar name won the top award. Lindel Fields, who recently retired as Superintendent and CEO from Tri County Tech, took home the Francis Tuttle Career Excellence Award. State Director of Oklahoma Career Tech, Marcie Mack had this to say:

“This event is a celebration of your perseverance in navigating the shifting landscape and re-enforcing why Oklahoma Career Tech is the best in the nation.”

While Fields was superintendent at Tri County Tech, enrollment tripled and graduation, along with job placement rate has been above 90 percent dating back to 2010.