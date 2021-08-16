News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 2:13 PM
County Commissioners Continue COVID Discussion
Ty Loftis
COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Osage County, as Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the latest report showed that the county is reporting 378 active cases. That is up from 254 a week ago. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said that is a familiar trend, as there were only 154 cases being reported three weeks ago. That is why he said it is important to take all precautions neccesary to stay safe.
The Board continues to recommend that those entering county-owned buildings wear masks.
« Back to News