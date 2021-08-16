Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County had applied for a solid waste management grant through the State Circuit Engineering Board. At Monday's Board meeting, Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump had some good news to share with the Commissioners.

One utility permit was signed for District One and an interoperative agreement was signed with Pawhuska Schools.