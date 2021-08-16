News
Osage County Receives Grant
Osage County had applied for a solid waste management grant through the State Circuit Engineering Board. At Monday's Board meeting, Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump had some good news to share with the Commissioners.
One utility permit was signed for District One and an interoperative agreement was signed with Pawhuska Schools.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.
