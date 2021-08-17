Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Art Association is hosting classes, including two new evening classes, at the Art Center at 500 S. Dewey Avenue.

One of the evening classes is coming in September and focuses on oil painting and soft pastels. And new in fiber arts is knit a modern shawl, which will take place on Tuesday, Aug 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 31.

For more information, visit bartlesvilleartassociation.org.