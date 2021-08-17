Posted: Aug 17, 2021 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Police Department is facing some staff shortages, as Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy recently reported that the City only has four officers on duty. She says that this is far from an ideal situation for her staff to be in.

Even with the staff shortages, Hennesy says officers are still helping with security for the movie when filming is being conducted in Pawhuska, saying that they are doing that during their day off. Hennesy added that a County Deputy has been assisting throughout the process, along with a few others she has found along the way.

Filming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is continuing throughout various parts of Osage County through mid-September.