Posted: Aug 17, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday after being arrested for his role in an alleged domestic incident at a Bartlesville convenience store on Monday. Derrick Maynard was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault or in the alternate a felony count of domestic abuse.

It is alleged that Maynard was involved in a disturbance on the 400 block on of 14th Street in Bartlesville. The defendant allegedly hit a female victim in throat. This caused the victim’s airway to be restricted and also caused internal bleeding. The victim needed medical attention after the alleged incident occurred.

An officer investigating the scene claimed that Maynard said that “once I get out I will be going to jail for a lot worse.” Maynard has a 2013 conviction for a misdemeanor domestic abuse incident in Washington County. Maynard’s bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.