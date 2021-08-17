Posted: Aug 17, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 2:55 PM

Max Gross

As of Monday, the City of Bartlesville is now in control of operations at Bartlesville Municipal Airport. ConocoPhillips announced in March that it would no longer be operating the airport after several years of running the facility at no cost to the city.

Michael Richardson had served as the airport director for ConocoPhillips and as of August 15 he has been brought on as a City of Bartlesville employee. Richardson was introduced to the public at an August 2 Bartlesville City Council meeting. City manager Mike Bailey spoke about the transition.

According to the City Beat release from the City of Bartlesville, the entire airport crew overseen by Richardson transferred their employment to the city as well. Bailey said so far the transfer has gone well.

City staff also expressed gratitude to ConocoPhillips for running the airport well for so many years.

(PHOTO COURTESY: City of Bartlesville)