Truity Credit Union has announced that Nicole McKinney has been named Business Development Officer in Bartlesville.

“We are thrilled to promote Nicole to this position that directly serves our amazing community in Bartlesville,” Vice President of Business Development Sara Freeman said. “Her experience and local contributions are an invaluable addition to our team at Truity.”

McKinney will work with local businesses and organizations to offer credit union membership and services to their employees and family members.

“I am excited to show our great community and businesses all that Truity has to offer,” she said. “I look forward to making new connections and providing the best possible.”

McKinney has been in the banking industry for over seven years, with additional background experience in sales, account management and lending. She graduated from Rogers State University in 2015 and is also a graduate of Leadership Bartlesville, Class 27 (2017). She also serves as a chamber advocate for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Board President for Young Professionals of Bartlesville, board member for The Cottage and as a board member for the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF). In addition, she volunteers her time to chair The Cottage’s White Party event as well as the Teacher of the Year, State of the Schools and Educator Hall of Fame events for BPSF.

McKinney and her husband Dillon are both lifelong residents in the Bartlesville area and are proud to raise their two daughters Rylee and Olivia here. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors with family and friends and restoring antique furniture.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.