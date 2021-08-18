Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 9:39 AM

Ty Loftis

Preparations are already beginning for the Osage County Free Fair, which is set to take place the third week of September at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The crowd will be able to enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, pony rides along with arts and crafts vendors throughout the week. There will be a ranch rodeo on Friday night followed by an open rodeo on Saturday evening.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on that Saturday, there will be a car show. The livestock show will take place at noon and the open rodeo is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. For a full list of events, visit the Osage County Free Fair 2021 Facebook Page.