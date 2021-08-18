Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
COVID Relief Funds Available for Bartlesville Residents

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 relief funds are available to Bartlesville residents. If you, or someone you know, is struggling to pay rent or utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are asked to call Concern so that you can apply to get these funds. Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey says it is a good thing this money still exists for those who need it.

 

In order to qualify, you must be a Bartlesville resident, renting your home and have an inability to pay the bills due to COVID-19. To apply, call 918-214-8945. 


