Posted: Aug 18, 2021 11:37 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 11:37 AM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 relief funds are available to Bartlesville residents. If you, or someone you know, is struggling to pay rent or utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are asked to call Concern so that you can apply to get these funds. Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey says it is a good thing this money still exists for those who need it.