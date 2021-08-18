Posted: Aug 18, 2021 12:05 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Drivers should be relieved knowing that the right lane of northbound US Highway 75 is now open at Eastland Parkway in Bartlesville near Chick-fil-a.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced in late May 2021 that the lane would be closed so crews could construct a right turn lane off of Highway 75 that would lead drivers into Eastland Parkway. The project started on Tuesday, June 1st and the turn lane was officially opened on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The project cost $220,000.

Photo courtesy: Max Gross