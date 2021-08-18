Posted: Aug 18, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 3:08 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Supt. McCauley recapped the successful bond issue election and explained that money from the bonds are being advanced to get bids out for the new Ag Ed facility, upgrades to the elementary schools, a new running track at the high school, transportation, technology and other needs.

McCauley also addressed the COVID-19 situation and how the school are managing it.

The district is not requiring students or staff to wear a face covering, but they will recommend it should the number of cases rise to the Orange level or above.

No schools in the state will be allowed to require face covering this year under Oklahoma law

The board also switched its COVID-19 mitigations from acute to chronic management. One of the things school officials found out from last year during the pandemic is that classroom quarantines did not work and they only disrupted the in-person learning process.

In his presentation in July, Granger Meador said the district issued 5122 quaratines and there were only 465 cases of the virus. Of those cases, according to Meador, most came from family members or dating partners.

The district is now at Alert Level Red. See Bellow: