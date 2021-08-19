Posted: Aug 19, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care’s Abby Petermann has received the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation’s 2021 Medical Professional Award.

Here Petermann talks about traumatic brain injury (TBI) and how it causes damage to the brain that can result in speech, language, thinking, and swallowing problems. Petermann said TBI can happen to anyone at any age. She said speech language pathologists (SPLs) can help.

You can call Elder Care today to find out if Speech Therapy can help you or your loved one. Elder Care can be reached at 918.336.8500. You can also drop by their facility at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville to visit with them in person.