Aug 19, 2021

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools launched its school-wide app this week and it will be beneficial for students, faculty and parents alike. Superintendent David Cash explains what the app will be used for.

Cash went on to say that the app will allow for coaches to inform their athletes of any last-minute schedule changes and enables organizations to link their social media pages informing the public what they have going on. You will also be able to buy tickets and purchase Pawhuska Huskies merchandise through the app.

To download the app, search Pawhuska Huskies in the Apple App Store.