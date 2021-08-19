Posted: Aug 19, 2021 12:33 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way and the Bartlesville Community Foundation have partnered up to bring quality programming and networking opportunities to area nonprofits.

Bartlesville Nonprofit Connect will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in Truity Credit Union's Basement Meeting Room at 501 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. To register for the event, click here.

Panelists include Perry Brown with Arvest Wealth Management, Scott Buhlinger, a partner with Robinett King, and Debbie Mueggenborg, a Managing Partner at Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay PC.

Meeting topics include: Secure Act, Tax Law Updates, and COVID-19 Relief Fund Reporting.