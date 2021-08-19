Posted: Aug 19, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Downed power lines near Hillcrest Country Club have left plenty of Bartlesville residents without power.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said a dump truck traveling on Hillcrest Drive left its bed up, which tore down power lines and a pole. He said Hillcrest Drive is closed between the roundabout and the entrance to Woodland at Skyline Drive at this time due to the accident.

With all the construction in the area, Capt. Hastings said this accident just adds to the problem. However, Capt. Hastings said this closure of Hillcrest caused by the accident is only temporary. He asks motorists driving through the construction on Hillcrest to be mindful and patient.

Capt. Hastings said its probably best to avoid Hillcrest west of the roundabout at this time. He asked residents that live in the area to wait for an hour or so before heading home while crews work to clear the scene.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma's outage map, 217 power outages are being reported. Capt. Hastings said PSO has been contacted. He said they are going to replace the broken pole.

PSO states that power could be restored by 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, however, residents in the area should expect longer power outages.

The Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Emergency Management ask that you avoid the area at this time.

Photo courtesy: Joe Riddle