Posted: Aug 19, 2021 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 3:41 PM

Tom Davis

She's been a very friendly face for nearly 40 years at the downtown Bartlesville Post Office.Diana Hockett will soon retire, but not without a party!

Diana tells Bartlesville Radio she has been working for the the United States Postal Service for 38 years. Her sister worked for the USPS and helped her get her first job in Independence, Kansas.

With about a year and a half, Diana moved to the downtown Bartlesville Post Office where she has greeted customers with a smile ever since.

Although her COVID mask covers it up these days, Diana is knows as tha lady that smiles at the post office. As for life after her career, Diana says she doesn't know yet, but she does know that God is moving her in a different direction.

Diana Hockett doesn't retire until early September, but her friends are hosting a reception for her at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville on Saturday, August 21, from 2 to 4pm. You are invited to drop by and wish her well.

Listen to our brief conversation with Diana Hockett: