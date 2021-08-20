Posted: Aug 20, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s Park Board did not take action on a city ordinance concerning smoking in city parks on Thursday afternoon.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman presented the item. Due to the smoking of marijuana in parks being handled in the same manner as tobacco, Beeman would ask the Board if they wanted to make a recommendation to the City Council requesting changes to the City's ordinances regarding smoking in parks.

By the end of the meeting the Park Board decided it would not recommend changes to the City's policies regarding smoking in City parks. The Board said the item was reviewed when medical marijuana was first established in Oklahoma in 2018. It was determined then, and it is still the feeling of the Board, that the current policies are sufficient.

Below is a list of Bartlesville's ordinance regarding smoking :

Ordinance #3500 - Smoking in Public

Ordinance #3499 - Medical Marijuana

Ordinance #3507 - Amending Chapter 5 of Medical Marijuana

Ordinance #3529 - Amending Ordinance #3507