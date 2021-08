Posted: Aug 20, 2021 11:24 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will be accepting donations from Monday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 28.

If you bring donations to the library, you are asked to bring them to the back door by the loading dock and ring the doorbell.

BPL is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue. For more information, call 918.338.4161.