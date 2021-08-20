Posted: Aug 20, 2021 11:43 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The commissioners will look to amend or rescind a resolution determining the best way to allocate health insurance 25 percent benefits to Districts one, two, three and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Board will also enter into executive session to discuss the caretaker position at the Osage County Fairgrounds and have further discussion regarding the possibility of making possible amendments for the public entering county-owned buildings.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.