Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), both east and westbound lanes of State Highway 10 will be closed at Hulah Dam.

This is west of U.S. Highway 75 near Copan. The closure will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, Monday Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27, for Corps of Engineers maintenance.