Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 10:17 AM

Garrett Giles

ConventionSouth Magazine has nominated Bartlesville as one of the top music destinations in the region.

According to Visit Bartlesville, the publication is currently asking people to vote for their favorite city from the 16 finalists by liking, commenting or sharing the city of their choice. With numerous live music events and outdoor concerts at the Tower Center at Unity Square, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and the renowned OKM Festival, Bartlesville has become the perfect destination to be featured in the publication's issue on "Music and Meetings."

You can help Visit Bartlesville bring recognition to Bartlesville's thriving music culture by liking, sharing and commenting on the magazine's original post about the contest. A link to that post can be found here.

Voting ends on Friday, Sept. 3.