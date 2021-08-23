Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 11:05 AM

Tom Davis

City Manager Mike Bailey, along with Adams Golf Course Pro Jerry Benedict and Airport Director Michael Richadson appeared Monday on City Matters on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Bailey summed up the traffic headaches you will encounter in Bartlesville that include the upcoming closure of Hillcrest Drive and the center turn lane on Burch near the hospital.

The City Manager also announced that the Bartlesville Police Dept wrote over 40 tickets and citations for those who violated traffic laws in school zones during the department's zero-tolerance enforcement.

Bailey then brought in Adams Golf Pro Jerry Benendict for an update.

Benedict talked about the hard work the crews have done to get the course in good shape following a severe winter. Benedict also talked about the successful seaseon so far with Jr. Golf, Legislative Day and the upcoming Memeorial Tournament and the Bartlesville Regonal United Way tournaments.

Michael Richardson was then introdruced on the show. Airport Dirctor Richardson and his entire crew are now cit employees since ConocoPhillips returned control of the airport back to the city.

Richardson said the airoport conducts about 38 operations daily with mostly corporate aircrafts. He also sid the airport is also home to a couple of local businesses.