Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Quapaw Avenue is closed between Hensley Boulevard and Tuxedo Boulevard to facilitate the concrete joint replacement project underway in the area on Tuxedo in Bartlesville.

No through-traffic will be permitted on Quapaw Avenue until this portion of the project is complete, which is anticipated to be one to two weeks, pending weather conditions.

The Tuxedo Boulevard concrete replacement project is expected to wrap up in the next two weeks as well.