Posted: Aug 23, 2021 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

There was more talk regarding a rise in COVID-19 cases across Osage County at Monday’s Board meeting. It was reported that there are now 421 active cases across the county, that an increase of 43 from last Monday’s report.

A representative from the Osage County Health Department was on hand talking about the third shot that is becoming available for those who are immunocompromised.

She went on to say that there has been an increase in people making appointments to get the vaccine. No changes were made regarding the public entering the courthouse or other county-owned buildings.