Posted: Aug 23, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library's parking lot will undergo maintenance on Tuesday.

As a result, the BPL has released information on several alternative parking areas. This includes the street parking around the library at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue and the Bartlesville Community Center parking lot across from the library.

Parking on the street will not make you subject to the one and two hour parking time frames during the lot closure. BPL appreciates your patience, stating that they should only be closed for a portion of Tuesday.