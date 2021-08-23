Posted: Aug 23, 2021 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

According to the Cherokee Nation, there were 1,093 new COVID-19 cases reported within the tribe's health system the week of Aug. 15. As of Monday, Cherokee Nation Health Services reported 121 deaths.

With cases spiking, health officials remind everyone that it takes us all working together to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Cherokee Nation continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public regardless of tribal citizenship and residency.

Walk-ins are available at all Cherokee Nation outpatient health centers or appointments can be made by calling 1.539.234.4099. Visit health.cherokee.org to learn more.