Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA is participating in Clear the Shelters – sponsored by NBC – now through Sunday, Sept. 19.

This nationwide event is to promote animal adoption in our communities. Because of a lack of transports this summer, WCSPCA is much more full than usual.

During Clear the Shelters at WCSPCA, adoption fees are reduced to $25 for dogs and $10 for cats. To learn more about this event or to see a list of adoptable pets at WCSPCA, click here.

WCSPCA is located along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey.