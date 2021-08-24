Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has announced that in an effort to prepare for new and innovative lighting systems, it will be conducting a physical inventory of streetlights in all 232 cities and towns the company serves. The inventory will be performed by the data collection firm, VentureSum, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early 2022.

The purpose of the inventory is to provide precise information on the streetlights in each town and municipality, including about a dozen attributes for each streetlight, and more accurate GPS coordinates.

In a statement, PSO Customer Services Manager, Brandon Sirman, said :

“In addition to ultimately enhancing safety for many communities, this initiative will enable PSO personnel to more efficiently and effectively upgrade and restore our streetlights. Once the information has been collected, we will review the data and compare it to existing maps and records to create a more comprehensive and detailed streetlight inventory.”

Sirman adds the public may see field personnel driving around over the next few months as they stop to look at every streetlight and take pictures of the poles. If customers have any questions or concerns regarding the inventory, they may share that information in an email to psocustomerservice@aep.com.